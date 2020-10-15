Grassi Investment Management Takes $1.72 Million Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,597,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,112,000 after acquiring an additional 327,597 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,603,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,575 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,711,000 after acquiring an additional 92,274 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,914,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,757,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock traded down $3.58 on Thursday, hitting $138.87. 36,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,902. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $146.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.29 and a 200 day moving average of $131.28.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

