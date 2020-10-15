Grassi Investment Management Takes $242,000 Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,125 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Workday by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 34,165 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 275.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workday news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $36,291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,428 shares of company stock valued at $77,862,581 in the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $5.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.68. 67,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,850. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.66. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $248.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Loop Capital raised their price target on Workday from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Workday from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Workday from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.23.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

