Grassi Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Grassi Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,682 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 84,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 110,699 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,125 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.53. 569,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,096,360. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

