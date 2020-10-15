Graviocoin (GIO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $363.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $16,688.28 and approximately $363.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00271647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00093903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00036019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.01469660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00149565 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

