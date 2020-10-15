Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) Earns Reduce Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their reduce rating on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GPOR. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 738.79 ($9.65).

Shares of GPOR stock opened at GBX 616.61 ($8.06) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.83. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 518.60 ($6.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 594.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 630.62.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

