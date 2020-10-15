Greene King (LON:GNK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Greene King plc (LON:GNK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $849.40. Greene King shares last traded at $849.20, with a volume of 6,678,342 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.89. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.94.

Greene King Company Profile (LON:GNK)

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands. Its brands include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Greene King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene King and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit