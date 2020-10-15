Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $7.56

Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $7.04. Grupo Simec SAB de CV shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $325.99 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Grupo Simec SAB de CV stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Grupo Simec SAB de CV were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and structural steel products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Brazil. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

