Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 91.8% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTHP traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.31. 7,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,547. Guided Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

