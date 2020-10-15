Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.38

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.38 and traded as high as $35.98. Hansard Global shares last traded at $34.79, with a volume of 32,819 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.41. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 million and a PE ratio of 10.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Hansard Global’s previous dividend of $1.80. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

