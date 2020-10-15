Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.38

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.38 and traded as high as $35.98. Hansard Global shares last traded at $34.79, with a volume of 32,819 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 34.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 33.41. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 million and a PE ratio of 10.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Hansard Global’s previous dividend of $1.80. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Hansard Global Company Profile (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit