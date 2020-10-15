Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.38

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.38 and traded as high as $35.98. Hansard Global shares last traded at $34.79, with a volume of 32,819 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 million and a PE ratio of 10.84. The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 33.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Hansard Global’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 7.7%. Hansard Global’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

