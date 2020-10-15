Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.38

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.38 and traded as high as $35.98. Hansard Global shares last traded at $34.79, with a volume of 32,819 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.97 million and a PE ratio of 10.84. The company has a current ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 34.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 33.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Hansard Global’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 7.7%. Hansard Global’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

About Hansard Global (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hansard Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansard Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit