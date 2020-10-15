HashBX Market Capitalization Tops $1.67 Million (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Bitibu. In the last seven days, HashBX has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $174.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00040316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008683 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006432 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006001 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $560.43 or 0.04865201 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00050738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031746 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HBX is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io

HashBX Coin Trading

HashBX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

