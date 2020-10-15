Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) a €58.00 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.17 ($60.20).

STM opened at €49.96 ($58.78) on Monday. Stabilus S.A. has a 1 year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 1 year high of €64.55 ($75.94). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €44.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11.

Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

