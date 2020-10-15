HC Wainwright Boosts Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target to $40.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KURA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

KURA stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $35.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 18.45, a current ratio of 18.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 2.29.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 12,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $283,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at $618,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,419 shares of company stock worth $17,444,348 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 64.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 127.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 25.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 85.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.