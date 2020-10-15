HC Wainwright Raises Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Price Target to $2.75

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $2.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GPL stock opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $300.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.07. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.78 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 26.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

