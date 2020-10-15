Head to Head Analysis: Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIGQ) vs. Philip Morris International (OTCMKTS:PM)

Electronic Cigarettes International Group (OTCMKTS:ECIGQ) and Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Electronic Cigarettes International Group and Philip Morris International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Cigarettes International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Philip Morris International 0 0 12 0 3.00

Philip Morris International has a consensus price target of $95.27, indicating a potential upside of 21.89%. Given Philip Morris International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Philip Morris International is more favorable than Electronic Cigarettes International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Cigarettes International Group and Philip Morris International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Cigarettes International Group N/A N/A N/A Philip Morris International 9.54% -80.24% 19.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.0% of Philip Morris International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Philip Morris International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electronic Cigarettes International Group and Philip Morris International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Cigarettes International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Philip Morris International $77.92 billion 1.56 $7.19 billion $5.19 15.06

Philip Morris International has higher revenue and earnings than Electronic Cigarettes International Group.

Risk and Volatility

Electronic Cigarettes International Group has a beta of 10.88, indicating that its share price is 988% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Philip Morris International has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Philip Morris International beats Electronic Cigarettes International Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Cigarettes International Group

Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd. is a marketer and distributor of vaping products and electronic cigarettes primarily in the United States and internationally. It offers disposables, rechargeables, tanks, starter kits, e-liquids, open and closed-end vaping systems and accessories. The Company’s brand portfolio includes the FIN, VIP, VAPESTICK and VICTORY. Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd. is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands. It also sells its products under the Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, and Philip Morris brands. In addition, the company owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna A, and Sampoerna U in Indonesia; and Fortune and Jackpot in the Philippines. It markets and sells its products in the European Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia, Australia, Latin America, and Canada. Philip Morris International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

