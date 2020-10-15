Head to Head Comparison: Pier 1 Imports (OTCMKTS:PIRRQ) and JanOne (OTCMKTS:JAN)

Pier 1 Imports (OTCMKTS:PIRRQ) and JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of JanOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Pier 1 Imports shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of JanOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Pier 1 Imports has a beta of 4.38, indicating that its share price is 338% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JanOne has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pier 1 Imports and JanOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pier 1 Imports N/A N/A N/A JanOne -39.48% -127.84% -46.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pier 1 Imports and JanOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pier 1 Imports $1.55 billion 0.00 -$198.83 million N/A N/A JanOne $35.10 million 0.26 -$11.96 million N/A N/A

JanOne has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pier 1 Imports.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pier 1 Imports and JanOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pier 1 Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A JanOne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pier 1 Imports beats JanOne on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios. As of March 2, 2019, the Company operated 973 stores in the United States and 75 stores in Canada. It also operates e-Commerce Website, pier1.com. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

JanOne Company Profile

JanOne Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in recycling, biotechnology, and technology business. It is involved in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers. The company also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. It operates approximately 15 regional processing centers in the United States and Canada. In addition, the company designs and develops wireless transceiver modules with technology that provides location-based service from mobile Internet of Things network. Further, it focuses on developing non-opioid painkillers. The company was formerly known as Appliance Recycling Centers of America, Inc. and changed its name to JanOne Inc. in September 2019. JanOne Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

