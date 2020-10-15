Head to Head Review: ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NASDAQ:BEDU)

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATA Creativity Global -97.13% -53.12% -23.05% Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 7.72% 9.50% 3.22%

0.1% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ATA Creativity Global and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATA Creativity Global $14.04 million 2.03 -$17.56 million N/A N/A Bright Scholar Education Holdngs $358.25 million N/A $33.70 million $0.30 21.60

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has higher revenue and earnings than ATA Creativity Global.

Volatility & Risk

ATA Creativity Global has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ATA Creativity Global and Bright Scholar Education Holdngs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 0 2 0 0 2.00

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a consensus price target of $9.65, indicating a potential upside of 48.92%. Given Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bright Scholar Education Holdngs is more favorable than ATA Creativity Global.

Summary

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs beats ATA Creativity Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is based in Beijing, China.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 68 schools across 8 provinces in China. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

