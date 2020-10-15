Head to Head Review: DermTech (DMTK) & The Competition

DermTech (NASDAQ: DMTK) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare DermTech to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.1% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of DermTech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DermTech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DermTech 0 0 3 0 3.00 DermTech Competitors 265 898 1201 89 2.45

DermTech currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.81%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 10.75%. Given DermTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DermTech is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DermTech and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DermTech $3.36 million -$19.69 million -4.10 DermTech Competitors $847.25 million $39.63 million 82.99

DermTech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than DermTech. DermTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

DermTech has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DermTech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DermTech -599.76% -69.48% -60.96% DermTech Competitors -152.71% -37.06% -21.66%

Summary

DermTech rivals beat DermTech on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc., a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company sells its products to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

