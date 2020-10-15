Helium Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $210,901.99 (HLM)

Helium Chain (CURRENCY:HLM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. In the last week, Helium Chain has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. One Helium Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Helium Chain has a total market cap of $210,901.99 and approximately $6.00 worth of Helium Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004956 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00019973 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00011766 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Helium Chain (HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium Chain’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. The official website for Helium Chain is heliumchain.org . Helium Chain’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helium Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

