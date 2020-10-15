HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 1,166.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HENKY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

HENKY stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 62,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.69. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

