Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.25%.

Shares of HCCI traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.53. 902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,401. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $355.10 million, a P/E ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.72. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

