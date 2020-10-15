Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.39

Shares of Heroux Devtek Inc (TSE:HRX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.39 and traded as high as $10.41. Heroux Devtek shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 25,665 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HRX shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Heroux Devtek and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Heroux Devtek alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$128.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Heroux Devtek Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Heroux Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heroux Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.