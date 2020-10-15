Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.39

Heroux Devtek Inc (TSE:HRX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.39 and traded as high as $10.41. Heroux Devtek shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 25,665 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HRX shares. Raymond James set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.63. The stock has a market cap of $372.76 million and a P/E ratio of -6.40.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$128.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Heroux Devtek Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Heroux Devtek Company Profile (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

