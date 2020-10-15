Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hillenbrand presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -93.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.29. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $607.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other Hillenbrand news, SVP Kimberly K. Ryan sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $102,052.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 244,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 364,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 43,836 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 233,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

