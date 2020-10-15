Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $810.15

Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $810.15 and traded as high as $875.00. Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) shares last traded at $853.20, with a volume of 466,836 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 765 ($9.99) price objective on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 903 ($11.80) to GBX 913 ($11.93) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 975.73 ($12.75).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 832.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 809.70. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -10.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56.

About Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX)

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

