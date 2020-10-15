Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Increased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.9% of West Branch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 326,905 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $61,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $14,937,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $3,734,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HD traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $288.00. 137,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,984,536. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.32. The company has a market capitalization of $309.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. BofA Securities upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.79.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

