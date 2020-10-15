Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2325 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th.

Hormel Foods has raised its dividend payment by 15.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hormel Foods has a payout ratio of 55.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion and a PE ratio of 29.37.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HRL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $2,675,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,490.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,144,516.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,685.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,365. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.