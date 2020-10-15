Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2325 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th.
Hormel Foods has raised its dividend payment by 15.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hormel Foods has a payout ratio of 55.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hormel Foods to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.
Hormel Foods stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion and a PE ratio of 29.37.
Several research firms have commented on HRL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.
In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $2,675,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,490.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,144,516.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,685.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,365. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.
Hormel Foods Company Profile
Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.
Recommended Story: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.