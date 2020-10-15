HTC Purenergy (CVE:HTC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

HTC Purenergy Inc (CVE:HTC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.08. HTC Purenergy shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 million and a P/E ratio of -26.67.

HTC Purenergy Company Profile (CVE:HTC)

HTC Purenergy Inc develops, aggregates, and commercializes proprietary technologies relating to CO2 capture and CO2 solvent recovery in Canada. The company operates through two segments, HTC CO2 Systems and Maxx. It offers energy products and services for oil field drilling, completion, and production; operates custom fabrication, CNC, and conventional machine shops, as well as overhead, mobile crane, fertilizer/material handling, and paint shops; and manufactures, sells, and distributes products relating to oil and gas equipment supply and services.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for HTC Purenergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HTC Purenergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.