Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Huazhu Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BofA Securities raised Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.62.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $41.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -51.13 and a beta of 1.75. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,380,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 34.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,245,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,947 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,070,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,635,000 after acquiring an additional 32,255 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 119.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,483,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Asia LLC lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 81.5% in the second quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 1,241,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,502,000 after acquiring an additional 557,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

