HyperDAO (HDAO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 Million

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One HyperDAO token can now be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and $2.00 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00271794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00093975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00035901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.62 or 0.01460842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00149893 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,506,565 tokens. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

