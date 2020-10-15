ICON Market Cap Reaches $218.16 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $218.16 million and $15.23 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00003324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, COSS and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00271925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00093550 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00035968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.84 or 0.01465755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000230 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00019900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000641 BTC.

About ICON

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 569,731,989 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Bitbns, OOOBTC, COSS, Rfinex, Binance, Allbit, OKEx, Upbit, Bithumb, Huobi, DragonEX, IDEX, CoinTiger, Gate.io, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

