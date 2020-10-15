IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the business services provider on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $80.07. 41,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,649. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.79. IHS Markit has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. IHS Markit had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

