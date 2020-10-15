ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.13. ImageWare Systems shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 306,366 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.34.

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter.

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.

