ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.13. ImageWare Systems shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 306,366 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.34.

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter.

ImageWare Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ImageWare Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImageWare Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit