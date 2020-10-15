ImagineAR Inc (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Up 11,471.9% in September

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

ImagineAR Inc (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,300 shares, a growth of 11,471.9% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,984,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IPNFF stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. ImagineAR has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.36.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR, Inc operates as a music publisher in Canada. Its principal business is to deliver engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality platform. The company was founded by Colin Wiebe on October 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for ImagineAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImagineAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit