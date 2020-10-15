ImagineAR Inc (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Up 11,471.9% in September

ImagineAR Inc (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,300 shares, a growth of 11,471.9% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,984,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IPNFF stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. ImagineAR has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.36.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR, Inc operates as a music publisher in Canada. Its principal business is to deliver engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality platform. The company was founded by Colin Wiebe on October 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

