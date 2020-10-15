IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of IMI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Get IMI alerts:

OTCMKTS IMIAF remained flat at $$13.40 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.66. IMI has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $15.69.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.