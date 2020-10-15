ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUCD) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUCD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IMUCD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.34. 2,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,605. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.51.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its products include ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy for the treatment of diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targets tumor associated antigens on ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit