ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUCD) Short Interest Update

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUCD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
IMUCD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.34. 2,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,605. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.51.
ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile
