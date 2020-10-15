ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUCD) Short Interest Update

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUCD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IMUCD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.34. 2,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,605. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.51.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its products include ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy for the treatment of diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targets tumor associated antigens on ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers.

