InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.2-59.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.24 million.InMode also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMode from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded InMode from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

INMD opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 2.12. InMode has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 million. InMode had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

