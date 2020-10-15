InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.2-59.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.24 million.InMode also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMode from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded InMode from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

INMD opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 2.12. InMode has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 million. InMode had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit