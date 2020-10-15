InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) issued an update on its third quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.60-0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.2-59.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.24 million.InMode also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of INMD opened at $40.74 on Thursday. InMode has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 million. InMode had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that InMode will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of InMode from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

