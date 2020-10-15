Insider Buying: QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) Insider Acquires £151.05 in Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) (LON:QQ) insider Steve Wadey acquired 53 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72) per share, with a total value of £151.05 ($197.35).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 12th, Steve Wadey sold 149,762 shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total transaction of £459,769.34 ($600,691.59).

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 280.20 ($3.66) on Thursday. QinetiQ Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 394.40 ($5.15). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 275.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 299.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QQ shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 330.83 ($4.32).

QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

