Insights Network Price Up 30.8% Over Last 7 Days (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $12.30 million and approximately $75,831.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000547 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008748 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $563.65 or 0.04930148 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00050758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031973 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

INSTAR is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 281,687,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

