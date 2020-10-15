Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.73

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.66. Insignia Systems shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 14,921 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 31.89%.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

