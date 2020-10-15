Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report $46.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.10 million and the lowest is $44.62 million. Insmed reported sales of $38.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $173.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.48 million to $180.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $288.23 million, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $455.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.51 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,654. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 2.48. Insmed has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $37.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 8.53.

In related news, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,576,473.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,283.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,511 shares of company stock worth $2,318,665. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,933,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,279,000 after buying an additional 1,467,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,396,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,786,000 after acquiring an additional 959,588 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,328,000. AXA increased its holdings in Insmed by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 547,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 376,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth about $5,807,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

