Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $136.20

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $136.20 and traded as high as $145.50. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) shares last traded at $145.12, with a volume of 94,506 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$155.00 to C$151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. CIBC increased their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$157.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$141.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$136.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.77 billion. Analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 8.6128584 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.83, for a total value of C$116,661.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,912 shares in the company, valued at C$716,301.73. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total value of C$78,341.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,013,830.40.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

