Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $136.20

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $136.20 and traded as high as $145.50. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) shares last traded at $145.12, with a volume of 94,506 shares.
Several research analysts have issued reports on IFC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$157.09.
The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$141.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$136.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55.
In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$141.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,889.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$792,807.24. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total value of C$78,341.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,013,830.40.
Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:IFC)
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.
