Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $136.20

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $136.20 and traded as high as $145.50. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) shares last traded at $145.12, with a volume of 94,506 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IFC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$157.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$141.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$136.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.77 billion. Analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 8.6128584 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$141.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,889.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$792,807.24. Also, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.01, for a total value of C$78,341.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,013,830.40.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

