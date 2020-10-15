Interserve (LON:IRV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Interserve plc (LON:IRV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.11. Interserve shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 5,466,403 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.07.

Interserve Company Profile (LON:IRV)

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Interserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.