Interserve (LON:IRV) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Interserve plc (LON:IRV)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.11. Interserve shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 5,466,403 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.07.

Interserve Company Profile (LON:IRV)

Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.

