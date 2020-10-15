Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the September 15th total of 114,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIE. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 134,106 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 80,538 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 51,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PIE traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,212. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $20.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

