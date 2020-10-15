Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, an increase of 335.8% from the September 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PDP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,302. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.28. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $81.91.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.