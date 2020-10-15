Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Up 988.9% in September

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 988.9% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:PID traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.06. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,666. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.