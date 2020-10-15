Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Up 135.0% in September

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, an increase of 135.0% from the September 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PHO stock remained flat at $$42.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,918. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $42.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

