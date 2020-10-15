Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO):

10/14/2020 – BioNano Genomics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

10/12/2020 – BioNano Genomics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

10/6/2020 – BioNano Genomics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

10/5/2020 – BioNano Genomics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

9/29/2020 – BioNano Genomics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

9/28/2020 – BioNano Genomics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

9/24/2020 – BioNano Genomics is now covered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – BioNano Genomics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

8/31/2020 – BioNano Genomics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

8/24/2020 – BioNano Genomics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

8/19/2020 – BioNano Genomics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

8/17/2020 – BioNano Genomics is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BNGO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 76,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,082,130. The firm has a market cap of $82.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. BioNano Genomics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that BioNano Genomics Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,151 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

